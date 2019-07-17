Truck crash destroys Toyota Supra shipment

When Toyota announced that they were reviving the Supra, automotive enthusiasts all around the world jumped for joy, but after Toyota revealed that it was going to be a joint project with BMW, the excitement died down.

The hype around the new car seemed to pick up a bit when American automotive journalists got their hands on the first batch of Supras and showed how they perform, and how powerful they really were.

Right now, Toyota is in the process of sending out Supras to their respective buyers around the world, but by the looks of this photo, a few unlucky owners won't be getting them.

These haunting images first appeared on a Polish trucking Facebook group, and shows the aftermath of what we can assume was a truck nose-to-tail crash.

It looks like three Supras have been damaged in the accident, with the grey one taking the majority of the impact. The red car sitting in front looks to have been hit by the grey car, while the white Supra was only hit at the bottom of its rear bumper.

While the red and white cars might be repairable, we can't imagine that the grey one will be seeing the road any time soon.

Considering half of New Zealand's allocation of Supras were already sold in April this year, we can imagine that these cars would've been heading to owners that had pre-ordered the car.

If the 40 Supras that are headed to New Zealand in this first allocation met a similar fate, the results would be a lot more devastating than this European accident. But still, let's not take away from this unfortunate event.