Tuners turn the Toyota 86 into a 2020 Supra-lookalike

Ever since its launch back in 2012, the Toyota 86 has been a favourite among tuners and racers alike. The driving dynamics inspired by the original AE86 and low power proved to be a surprise success.

While drivers loved the abilities of the little Toyota, tuners raced to modify the inexpensive coupe, changing the bumpers and body lines drastically over the years.

The latest tuner to wade into the 86 market is Artisan Spirits, a Japanese tuning house that specialises in everything Toyota and Lexus.

Artisan Spirit's take on the 86 obviously took inspiration from the Toyota Supra, but not just the current generation. The large wing that sits atop of the boot is reminiscent of the rounded one that came on the Mk4 Supra.

While the wing might have been inspired by the older Supra, the fender extensions that sit on top of the front and rear guards are very A90 Supra. These big, rounded guards drastically change the side profile of the car, and give it a meatier look.

Quad tailpipes, bumper lips, and aftermarket wheels are the other modifications that have been slapped on the 86, and make for an extremely aggressive car as a whole.

It's interesting that Artisan Spirits chose to work on the 86 now, considering that Toyota has confirmed that the next-generation 86 and BRZ models are in the works.

These two new models will reportedly feature a turbocharged 2.4-litre power plant, bumping the total output up a little, and allowing for even more aftermarket engine tuning.