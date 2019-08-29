TV star dies while attempting to beat speed record

TV host and speed racer Jessi Combs has died while trying to become the fastest woman on earth.

The 36-year-old, who came to New Zealand, was trying to beat her own land-speed record in Oregon. Details of the horror crash have not been released yet.

Combs admitted she was "crazy" just a day before her death.

The American became known as 'the fastest woman on four wheels' after reaching 640kph in her jet powered North American Eagle in 2013.

She died during a test session at the Alvord Desert. Her vehicle was a re-worked F-104 jet with 52,000-horsepower and about 18 metres long.

A family statement said: "She left this earth driving faster than any other woman in history.

"Jessi was known for her bright smile, positivity, and tenacious pursuit of the fulfilment of her dreams.

"Her drive was infectious, and she served as a role model for young girls, and women around the world. People that loved her and followed her became family, all bonded together by adventure and passion."

In a final Instagram post a day before her death, Combs wrote" "It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire ... those who are willing, are those who achieve great things.

"People say I'm crazy. I say thank you ;)"

The first person at the crash scene was team member and friend Terry Madden who confirmed her death on Wednesday morning in an Instagram post.

Combs was initially a hot rod builder. She started out in TV 15 years ago and went on to present All Girls Garage, Overhaulin and BREAK ROOM on the Discovery Channel. She also presented Mythbusters.

Combs, from South Dakota, was lured to New Zealand four years ago as part of a Women in Motorsport promotion.

- NZ Herald