Twin-turbo, 600kW Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 reportedly set for 2021

Upon release, the Chevrolet Corvette C8 had already made history as the first-ever mid-engined Corvette, but everyone knew that the American brand still had something up their sleeves.

Unveiled during a ceremony that celebrated America's innovation, it seemed that the C8 would go down in history as one of the country's great achievements, and we wouldn't disagree.

Featuring a naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 engine that produces a respectable 369kW and 637Nm of torque, the C8 doesn't sound like a rocket ship on paper, but thanks to some clever engineering, it can still achieve a sub-three-second 0-100km/h.

In standard Corvette fashion, everyone expected a Z06 model to follow in the Z51's footsteps, and it seems that they weren't wrong.

According to Automobile Magazine, the C8 Z06 will reportedly arrive in late 2021, and be released as a 2022 model. Three years is a long time to wait, if these specs are true, it's going to be worth it.

The magazine has stated that the engine will likely be a twin-turbo V8 that will loosely be based on Cadillac's 4.2-litre Blackwing V8. Currently, that engine is set for the CT6-V and only produces 410kW and 867Nm of torque.

When transferred to the C8, the revised engine would reportedly be called the LT7 and have a rumoured output of something in the region of 600kW and 1000Nm of torque.

While you have to take these power figures will a grain of salt, if the C7 Z06 is any to go by, that supercharged beast produced 485kW and 880Nm of torque, and we can imagine that Chevrolet will be looking to build on this.

To support these performance mods, we can imagine that the industry standard of widened guards, carbon fibre body panels, and aggressive front and rear bumpers would accompany them.

As with most of this C8 Z06, pricing hasn't been confirmed, but we can imagine that it would sit a little higher than the US$80,900 2019 Z06.

Considering that the standard C8 Corvette is going to be made in right-hand drive and sold down under, it is going to be interesting to see if this Z06 follows in its footsteps.