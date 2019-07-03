Twin-turbo V8 luxury: Audi unveils the range-topping 2020 S8

Topping Audi's luxury sedan range, the S8 is expected to be luxurious, fast, and elegant, and by the look of the latest model S8, Audi has hit the nail on the head.

The last time that the A8 family received an update was two years ago, and with the steady stream of revised Audi models being announced this year, it was a matter of time before the main attraction got one.

Diving straight into the business end of the car, you'll find a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces a massive 419kW and 800Nm of torque. As well as being incredibly powerful, this engine has a mild hybrid system attached which includes a stop-start function.

As you'd expect, Audi's iconic Quattro system sends power to all four wheels through a sport differential. An all-wheel steering system accompanies this system in order to improve manoeuvrability at low speeds, and improve stability at high speeds.

In terms of the suspension system, Audi has fitted a predictive active system as standard. This allows for 2.5 degrees of body roll in sport mode, and 5 degrees in comfort mode. As well as limiting body roll, this system can raise and lower each wheel in order to provide the smoothest ride possible.

The suspension quirks don't end there either, a set of forward-facing cameras work to detect potholes and will adjust the suspension in preparation for impact.

Carbon-ceramic brakes are an optional extra if customers want to improve stopping power. These big-boy callipers measure 16.5 inches at the front and 14.6 inches in the rear.

On the outside, a slightly sportier nose, new wheels, and quad tailpipes are the main changes visible.

Looking at the interior, Audi has made sure to keep the cabin an extremely luxurious place through the use of diamond-stitched leather seats and Carbon Vector. The Audi Virtual Cockpit cluster also makes an appearance, and a touchscreen infotainment system takes pride of place in the cabin.