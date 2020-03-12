Uber driver paradise: 10 great value hybrids for $10,000 (or less)

At a particular point in time, the affordability of hybrids was a hot-button issue in regards to families and everyday consumers. That's still true today, but with the added flow of cheap hybrid demand from seas and seas of ride-share drivers from companies like Uber, Ola, Zoomy, and the like.

So, with those potential buyers in mind, Driven thought it would be a great time to put together a list of 10 great value $10,000 (or under) hybrids currently listed for sale on the site.

1. 2010 Honda Fit Hybrid

We start with Honda's littlest hybrid; the Fit. While in New Zealand it was offered purely as a four-cylinder 'Jazz' petrol, the Fit has also been sold in Japan for a number of generations as a hybrid.

As more punters look to save money at the petrol pump while helping the environment, cars like the Fit hybrid are becoming more popular. Particular to the Fit is its exceptional practicality for the size, with Honda's excellent 'Magic Seats' in the back allowing for all sorts of large stuff in the boot.

This cute green example is listed in Auckland with just 89,000km on the clock. Click here to check it out.

2. 2009 Honda Insight

Ah the Honda Insight, an unsung hybrid hero.

The second-generation Insight can hardly be considered a looker, but they're growing increasingly ubiquitous on New Zealand roads and are generally better value than their prime rivals from that other Japanese marque.

It's worth noting that Honda's hybrid system, while still relatively reliable, is considered to be nowhere near as bulletproof as the Toyota equivalent.

But still, when examples like this 2009 model — just 58,570km on the clock — are priced at just $8,550, it's hard to go wrong. Click here to check it out.

3. 2010 Toyota Prius S

You simply cannot compile a list like this one without including a Toyota Prius.

These things are an Uber institution worldwide, and for good reason. Apart from being cheap and borderline iconic, they're also known to be bulletproof, comfortable, and refined things to drive.

With $10,000 in your pocket you're either going to be buying an excellent condition second-gen Prius, or a higher mileage third-gen Prius. This sharp red third-gen is one of the better ones listed on site, with its distinctive colour complemented by a reasonable 95,584km odometer reading, and — weirdly enough — the wheels from a current-gen model. Click here to check it out.

4. 2020 Toyota Prius Alpha / V

The most practical Prius of all though is the Alpha (known as the V locally). Part wagon, part people mover, the Alpha adds a heap of rear legroom and a big rear hatch for those huge weekend shops.

It's also, with respect to the standard Prius, far less odd looking.

This particular Alpha is priced at $10,850 with 120,729km on the clock. Click here to check it out.

5. 2012 Nissan Serena Hybrid

For more room stil, however, this Nissan Serena is a hearty contender.

People forget how much of a resume Nissan brings to the electrified table, and this Serena underlines those green credentials. It pairs a hybrid system to a 2.0-litre four cylinder engine for a claimed fuel average of 6.6L/100km — not bad at all for a big heavy van from this period.

This big bohemoth comes with rear tray tales, a reverse camera, and captains chairs up front. Most of these Serena hybrids are out of this $10,000 budget, but this Auckland model slips in with its 131,886km odometer count. Click here to check it out.

6. 2010 Toyota Sai

Back to Toyotas for a second.

Wanting a Prius, but not so keen on their 'unique' styling? Well, the little known Toyota Sai might be a decent substitute. Built on the same platform as the Avensis, the Sai was also sold as a Lexus. Both cars come with a beefier 2.4-litre petrol four-cylinder engine, as well as a lot of added luxury compared to the Prius. These include a more fitted cockpit, wood, and oddball cabin colourschemes like the one in the above navy blue example (brown and red with bits of cream, oh yes).

It's listed in Papatoetoe for $10,467. Click here to check it out.

7. 2012 Toyota Aqua / Prius C

If we're talking sensible, the Toyota Aqua (known locally as the Prius C) might be the best candidate of the bunch.

The smallest of the Prius family has the same 'not-so-bizarro' styling lean of the Sai, packaged into a practical little hatchback body. They're also becoming an increasingly popular choice among Uber drivers, too.

While you can grab a decent Aqua for around $7000, this $9,300 Aqua S caught our eye. Listed in Auckland, it's a somewhat rare upper-trim model, packing electric rear windows and push-button start among other additional features (yes, most Aqua models come with wind-up rear windows). Click here to check it out.

8. 2010 Honda CR-Z Hybrid

The sole sports car on this list comes in the form of Honda's maligned CR-Z. When it first came out, it attracted disappointment from Honda faithful who had invisaged a spiritual successor to the popular rowdy CR-X. Instead, they were disappointed to find that the CR-Z was a heavy, generally slow two-door.

But, the lack of fanfare has made CR-Zs into a bit of a bargain. Most variants can be snapped up for well under $10,000, including hybrid versions like this one. Its 1.5-litre isn't going to set the track on fire, but it will help you save a few bob at the pump (and maybe deliver Uber users to their destinations with a little bit more pizzaz).

This 78,510km example is listed in Mt Wellington. Click here to check it out.

9. 2006 Lexus GS450h

Now we come to the daddy of Toyota hybrids in this price bracket; the luxurious GS450h.

All GS models from this generation are becoming exceptional value — marrying luxury tropes good enough to give the Germans a scare with hybrid tech that allows for a bit of fuel saving in town. The hybrid system in these is paired with a 3.5-litre V6 that's known to drink a fair bit of fuel when prodded hard. But, those who know the GS450h know that it's at its best when merely cruising.

This particular example creeps over the $10k budget, priced at $10,980 by its Auckland-based seller. But for that money you get heated and cooled seats, beige leather and wood, adaptive suspension, and buckets of room. Click here to check it out.

10. 2011 Nissan Leaf

Our final hybrid contender isn't a hybrid at all, but in fact a wildcard EV — the original Nissan Leaf.

These unassuming little cars have become a global phenomenon among electric faithful. And while one wouldn't necessarily make for being a decent Uber companion, it will tick the box for many urban and suburban commuters with small daily trips.

By the day, Leafs are becoming more and more accessible. This newly imported and registered 2011 model listed in Auckland is priced at just $8,990 and has a mere 26,508km on the odometer. Click here to check it out.