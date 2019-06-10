Ugly, heinous Bugatti Chiron Mansory up for sale at an extreme price

It could easily be argued that none of Bugatti's hypercars from this half of the century are particularly pretty. But there are undoubtedly plenty of fans of the Veyron's relatively minimalist looks and the way the Chiron evolved the same styling cues.

But, finding people that are fans of the Mansory-built Bugatti Chiron 'Centuria' would be a much tougher task. And, one of these builds is currently up for sale.

Mansory have a well-established history of taking cars with perfectly serviceable designs and wreaking criminal havoc upon them.

But, the Centuria took that to new heights with stacks of new aero elements front and rear, a Smurf-blue cabin, and murky forged carbon fibre on every second surface. Buyers also get a modified exhaust system for their troubles.

Here's the all important number; €4,250,000.

That's NZD$7.2m, or enough to buy 16 new Bentley Continental GTs.

For the record, it's still not the most expensive Bugatti out there. The one-of-a-kind La Voiture Noire that the Italian company revealed earlier this year was priced at a cool €11m (NZ18m). For context, a standard Bugatti Chiron will currently set you back in the ballpark of €3m.

The Mansory Centuria is currently listed for sale on German motoring classifieds website mobile.de, with Mansory themselves listed as the seller. It's effectively a new car, with just 23km indicated on the odometer.

Perhaps they'd have better luck listing it on Driven.co.nz ...