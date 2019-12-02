UK Police enlist Ford's mighty Ranger Raptor as off-road pursuit vehicle

Late last week, it was revealed that the Dubai Police force had already ordered one of Elon Musk's mighty Telsa Cybertrucks to patrol the tourist-heavy areas of the Middle Eastern destination.

While it isn't as game-changing as the massive Cybertruck, police in the UK are looking at updating their vehicle fleet, and have turned to Ford's biggest ute this side of the States — the Ranger Raptor.

In order to test the off-roader's capabilities as a pursuit vehicle, the Ranger Raptor is currently on patrol in South Wales, where it is dressed up in the yellow and blue livery.

Thanks to the ute's extensive list of modifications from the factory, Ford mentioned that the Raptor is "capable of travelling off-road almost as quickly as on it" and it "may prove to be the perfect tool to access some of the UK’s most rural locations".

Unlike the Focus ST wagon that was unveiled alongside it, the Ranger Raptor may struggle to keep up with the bad guys on the tarmac. While the ten-speed automatic transmission might shift like you're going fast, the 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine will hit 100km/h in 10.5 seconds.

Once they leave the tarmac it's a different story in the Ranger, the Fox shock absorbers and Baja desert race driving mode allow the double-cab ute to plough through the harshest terrain, and leap over most obstacles without hesitation.

On the other hand, the aforementioned ST Wagon channels 206kW and 420Nm through the six-speed manual transmission to the front wheels, and will reach 100km/h in under six seconds.

The Escort, Capri, and Focus have all done their time in the line of fire in the UK police force so these two performance offerings will join a long line of Ford lineage.