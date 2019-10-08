UK police hunting for VW Golf R after it was used to steal $9 million golden toilet

When it comes to choosing a getaway vehicle in this day and age, would-be toilet robbers need something that's quick, nimble, and has a massive boot.

It seems the days of using big muscle cars are long gone, as a team of criminals in the UK decided to use a Volkswagen Golf R to steal a solid gold toilet worth around $9 million from an art exhibition.

Dubbed 'America' by its creator Maurizo Cattelan, the art piece had been heavily guarded while on display at the Blenheim Palace, but on September 14 the robbery occurred.

The finer details of the comprehensive heist remain a mystery, but it is believed that five offenders smashed their way into the palace before taking wrenches to the toilet around 4:50AM.

After the team managed to pull the toilet from its position, the 103kg throne was carried out to the getaway drivers who were waiting in two cars — one of which being the blue Golf R in question.

Since the robbery, UK authorities have released images of the Volkswagen hot hatch which is believed to be wearing stolen number plates.

One of the getaway vehicles used in the robbery and two offenders have since been caught by local police, but the Golf R and the other three assailants still remain at large.

Surprisingly, the toilet is fully-functional and was plumbed into the palace's system when it was stolen. In 2016, it was displayed at the Guggenheim museum in America, where visitors were able to use it.