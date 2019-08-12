Ultimate barn find: Lamborghini Miura set to fetch a fortune at auction

Finding a 50-year-old supercar stashed away in a dusty barn in the middle of a forest is something that most automotive enthusiasts can only dream of, but it turns out that things like that do exist.

It may sound like a fairy tale, but this completely stock Lamborghini Miura has been stashed in a German barn for the past few years, and is now heading to auction at RM Sotheby's.

First purchased from Lamborghini back in 1971, this Miura was owned by an advertising executive for three years, before selling it to an amateur racing driver by the name of Hans-Peter Weber. Weber ending up keeping the car until his death in 2015, and he put a fair few miles on it in that time.

After Weber's death, the car was taken to a friend's barn in the Black Forest of Germany, and has lived there ever since. The car, which has been valued at around $1.5 million only has 29,020 kilometres on the clock.

While it may not be the most pristine Miura in the world, this one is valued so high because of its factory state. With the exception of the front turn signals, and the seat belts, this car is completely standard.

Barn finds can range from rusted out junk to pristine pieces of art, and it looks like this old Lamborghini sits somewhere in the middle. There are a few scuffs here and there, and the spider webs around the wheels don't add any value, but certainly add character.

As you can see from the marks above the exhaust pipes, this Miura is unapologetically raw, and it looks like the 3.9-litre V12 was well-loved during its ownership.

Not many Miuras cross the auction block these days, so Maarten ten Holder of RM Sotheby's excitement is expected.

"Any Miura S is rare and desirable in its own right, but the car we are selling in London is an opportunity that would be very hard to repeat," he said. "I think it’s fair to say that for many collectors an original Miura such as this, is the ultimate prize. With new dates also announced for our 13th London sale, we are delighted to have this car as an early star lot and we are confident it will attract interest from around the globe."