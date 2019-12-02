Unlucky: McLaren 650S written off by runaway truck wheel

Over the past year or so, we have seen our fair share of supercar crashes emerge on the internet, but this one might take the cake for being the most bizarre.

Most supercar crashes involve the driver being an idiot behind the wheel, before the high-powered vehicle takes its fate into its own hands and sends it into a nearby wall, but this one is quite the opposite.

Yesterday, if you told me a semi truck would total my Mclaren, I would’ve believed you. If you told me it would happen like THIS? I would’ve said you’re out of your mind. If this isn’t @Mayhem I don’t know what is @Allstate pic.twitter.com/XqdiIgojB8 — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) November 27, 2019

In this instance, American baseball player Trevor Bauer's McLaren 650S was sitting inside a dealership when a runaway truck wheel smashed through a nearby window and came to rest on top of the supercar.

According to a local report, a truck and trailer driving on a neighbouring highway lost the wheel, and after bouncing through six lanes of traffic, it smashed its way into the dealership.

The fact that no one was injured during the freak accident is a miracle in itself, but the British-built supercar was not so lucky. While they're not the most car-minded, TMZ reported that the car was written off after the accident, leaving us to wonder how heavy that wheel actually is.

As one would expect Bauer's 650S was completely covered by insurance, so his $30 million net worth won't be taking a hit. On the other hand, someone will be getting a great deal on a "written off" McLaren.

Like most millionaires, Bauer was able to joke about his crashed supercar after the incident, making light of how bizarre the whole situation is.