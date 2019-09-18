Updated Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ to reportedly get turbocharged Subaru power plant

Built as a collaboration between Toyota and Subaru, the GT86/BRZ was a well-received sports car that brought driving dynamics back to where Japanese sports cars began.

Some have complained about the lack of power that comes from the 2.0-litre flat-four engine, while others have loved the lower power, small tyre, and tight-chassis fun that comes with the coupe.

It has long been a topic of discussion as to whether the two cars would receive a second generation, and slow sales around the world have contributed to uncertainty surrounding the topic.

Just recently, a rumour emerged out of Japan's Bestcar magazine that the second-generation BRZ and 86 models are going to make their debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show next month.

This news comes at a strange time, considering that Subaru has recently announced that the sporty BRZ tS is making a comeback, and the 2020 86 has just benefited from a TRD handling package.

Built on Toyota's GA-B platform, the rumoured update would be more rigid than the outgoing model. The driver would also sit lower and further back, lowering the centre of gravity, and allowing for a better driving position.

Arguably the most important update of all is the proposed power plant changes, that would finally see a turbocharger installed on the flat-four engine from the factory.

This boosted 2.4-litre engine would be reportedly sourced from the Subaru Ascent, and the de-tuned version would produce around 161kW. This would mean just a 9kW increase over the outgoing model, but allow for a lot more tunability.

As you could imagine, adding a turbocharger to the mix would come at a significant premium, and push the 86/BRZ' price up. Right now, a 2020 86 can be had from $48,990, so a turbocharged model would put it well into the $50,000 region.

As this is just a rumour, we're taking it with a grain of salt, and not getting our hopes up for the boosted coupe. In saying that, we can imagine that Toyota's booth at the Tokyo Motor Show next month will have a lot of eyes on it.

Click here to view all Toyota 86s on Driven