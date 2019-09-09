Updated U.S Ford Ranger to potentially gain twin-turbo V6

Despite fuel costs and taxes around emissions rising, it seems that double cab ute owners still wouldn't mind a bigger lump sitting under the hood of their workhorses.

It seems that Ford could be answering these calls with the next-generation Ranger that is reportedly in the works, and should be surfacing reasonably soon.

Details of this new Ranger remain scarce, but Which Car have reported that the Ranger destined for American, may be benefiting from a hefty power boost in the form of a twin-turbo V6.

According to the report, Ford is testing a range of power plants at their You Yang's proving ground in Australia, which includes a couple of engines that have been designed with the North American market in mind.

These two engines are a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 Powerstroke diesel, and a twin-turbo 2.7-litre V6 petrol. Right now, the U.S Ranger is powered by Ford's 2.3-litre EcoBoost lump.

While a Powerstroke-powered Ranger does sound like an absolute hoot, if this proposed 2.7-litre V6 is the same as what currently powers the Ford F-150, it isn't going to be a slouch.

This engine makes a healthy 242kW and 524Nm of torque, which would make the Ranger the most powerful double cab ute on the market. While it's almost a give in that this engine won't make it in any Rangers down under, we can't rule the V6 diesel out.

Here's hoping Ford sends one of these six-cylinder lumps our way.