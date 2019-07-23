UPDATED: Volvo recalls over 500,000 vehicles due to fire hazard

Almost 450 Volvos in New Zealand are part of a global recall affecting more than half a million newer models worldwide.

The recall is due to a faulty engine component in certain diesel-powered vehicles that could lead to the car catching fire in extreme cases.

Volvo said the affected cars have the 2.0-litre, four cylinder diesel engines made between 2014 and 2019. The following models are affected: S60, S80, S90, V40, V60, V70, V90, XC60 and XC90.

According to the Swedish manufacturer, the intake manifold is made from plastic and could melt when exposed to temperature changes.

Spokesman Stefan Elfstrom said an investigation revealed that the manifold had "led to a car fire in a few cases".

"There have been no reports of injuries or accidents linked to the fault," he added.

Volvo NZ told Driven that 447 New Zealand cars were covered by the recall. Affected owners will get a letter asking them to contact their local dealer and the repairs will be completed at no cost.

It's the second recall in days affecting Kiwi drivers after Mazda NZ revealed it was recalling every naturally-aspirated 2.5-litre model in the current line-up.

A recall is set to launch this month for selected Mazda CX-5s, Mazda 3s and Mazda 6s across New Zealand.

The recall concerns the powertrain control module in naturally aspirated versions of the company's SkyActiv-G 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine — which comes in the GSX and Limited grades of the CX-5, 6, as well as GTX and Limited trims of the all-new 2019 3.

Turbocharged versions of the engine, such as those fitted to the CX-9 and the CX-5 Takami, are not included in the recall.

The issue is software-based with the potential for larger implications in the engine bay.

According to Mazda, the cylinder deactivation process (something the engine does to improve efficiency that's controlled via the powertrain control module) has the potential to mistakenly shift an intake valve rocker arm out of position — leaving it vulnerable to make contact with "other internal engine parts".

This follows confirmation in Australia of a similar recall. While Mazda NZ did not confirm the number of vehicles affected locally, 18,719 vehicles are impacted over the Ditch.

"We will be launching a similar recall [to Australia] in NZ this month and contacting owners of affected vehicles with the 2.5L non turbo engines and cylinder deactivation," said a Mazda NZ spokesperson.

"The repair involves a software upgrade to the PCM (Powertrain Control Module), and this will be carried out free of charge by Mazda Dealers."

It's the second big recall in as many months for Mazda, following concerns around the BT-50's brakes (a recall reflected by Ford with the BT-50's sister ute, the Ranger).

Thankfully, it appears Mazda has recalled the potential fault very early. This is especially true for the Mazda 3, which only recently launched in New Zealand under its new guise.