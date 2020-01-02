V8-powered Ford Ranger Raptor coming in 2021, says fresh report

Despite being a sales success the silly, brilliant Ford Ranger Raptor's 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine continues to grate with many an enthusiast. However, the days of that cynicism could soon come to an end.

According to a fresh report from Australian publication Which Car, the Raptor is set to inherit V8 power for 2021 in the form of the 5.0-litre Coyote engine from the current Ford Mustang GT.

The report claims that the V8-powered Ranger Raptor will be developed in Australia in a project sanctioned by Ford Australia and carried out by an “external engineering firm”.

In its current state, the Mustang GT's Coyote V8 makes 339kW of power and 556Nm of torque. That's a healthy step up from the 157kW/500Nm of the current Ranger Raptor, although naturally it hasn't been confirmed just how much power the Raptor is set to get.

Read more: Ford Ranger Raptor rated on and off-road

Indeed, the Raptor's current powertrain isn't particularly quick (especially on paved road) and is in some ways relatively comparable to the 3.2-litre 5-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that features elsewhere in the Ranger line-up. But, what it does is play a handy support in off-road situations.

The bi-turbo format means torque and power is always on hand despite the changeable surfaces and inclines, and its abilities off-road are something we praised both at its off-road launch in Darwin, Australia, as well as on home soil.

Swapping the diesel for a V8 is therefore likely to require a more heavy duty front-end suspension set-up; although it's worth noting that the Coyote engine is relatively light for a V8 — tipping the scales at just over 200kg.

It's early days, but perhaps now is the best time for those wanting a Ford to offer a V8-powered ute to Aussies and Kiwis again to cross their fingers tight.