Volkswagen dune buggy to return as modern EV - report

Volkswagen is resurrecting the classic dune buggy as a modern electric car, according to an anonymous source inside the automaker.

The new car is 'under active consideration' as a possible addition to the firm's upcoming range of zero-emission 'ID' vehicles, it's claimed.

It will be inspired by the classic 1960s Meyers Manx dune buggy, which itself was built on an original VW Beetle chassis. Like the 60's version, the modern two-seater open-top buggy will feature a freestanding windshield, oversized tires and a roll bar, according to the source.

Read more: Five EVs you should be excited about

It comes after news emerged in September that the revitalised Beetle was itself to be axed 80 years after it was first introduced.

Speaking to Autocar UK, the anonymous source said that the dune buggy concept is currently under construction and is expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019.

Volkswagen never built it's own dune buggy, but many were created using Beetle frames or chassis, from which the body could easily be removed.

The 1964 Meyers Manx shaped the rise of the dune buggy phenomenon in the United States and abroad beginning.

It was named after Bruce Meyers, a pioneer of the dune buggy craze who built car kits to convert VW beetle chassis for off-road use.

In a similar fashion, the new dune VW buggy will be based on the company's new battery-powered chassis platform, which has been designed to accommodate a variety of body styles.

The firm is said to be working on two other retro-themed electric concept models under the 'ID' moniker to fit this base.

The first is a a five-door hatchback, a 'contemporary re-creation of the iconic Beetle', planned for the third quarter of 2019.

The second, known as the ID Buzz, will be based on the iconic microbus van that became synonymous with hippies during the 1960s, which has been confirmed for production and launched in 2022.

Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management for the Volkswagen brand, says the new electric cars will offer more than what we've seen from other car makers and will be 'much more affordable'.

-Daily Mail