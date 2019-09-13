Volkswagen looking at building a "hotter" ID.3 R hatch

Earlier this week, Volkswagen pulled the covers of what has been described as the "second most important" car for the brand since the Beetle.

This car came in the form of the fully electric ID.3, a futuristic-looking hatch that Volkswagen claims has the interior of a Passat, while only being the size of a Golf.

Alongside unveiling this game-changing EV, Volkswagen revealed their new logo, and their 'goTOzero' strategy which aims for the whole Volkswagen Group to be cO2-neutral by 2025.

Just yesterday, Christine Leuderalbert, VW's head of electric mobility product marketing mentioned the possibility of a hotter ID.3 while speaking to Autopress. Apparently, company executives have been talking about the possibility of building an ID.3 R for a while now.

Improved performance and handling seem to be the main two focuses of this fully electric hot hatch, but it's still unclear as to whether something of the sort will ever see the light of day.

"We’re actively considering it, but we need to do some work on how an electric car can also be a performance car," Leuderalbert said. "We know electric vehicles have excellent acceleration, but we need to look at how the rest of the package would affect the car’s efficiency."

Following this same theme, VW's Jurgen Stackmann seemed reasonably convinced on the idea of an electric R, saying that it is the way to go with the performance badge.

"We need to define what is R in the electric world; it’s different to what we know of in a Golf or any other car," he said.

Considering Volkswagen's push towards zero-emission motoring, we doubt that bringing a performance car into the mix is at the top of their priorities, but we'd love to see what the R badge could bring to the ID.3.

