Volkswagen: our next-gen internal combustion engines will be the last

It's been a big year or two of electric vehicle news and announcements for Volkswagen.

They've revealed a bunch of new concepts, they've committed to build the I.D Buzz people mover Kombi throwback, announced new factories specialising in EVs, and reports have indicated that they're planning to roll-out an entry-level EV aimed at the Tesla Model 3.

A lot of this, of course, being off all of those 'Dieselgate' shenanigans.

Well, there's been another report overnight regarding the brand's electric future. Speaking to Bloomberg, Volkswagen AG's strategy chief Michael Jost has said that VW's next wave of internal combustion engines will be the last.

“Our colleagues are working on the last platform for vehicles that aren’t CO2 neutral,” he said.

“We’re gradually fading out combustion engines to the absolute minimum.

“Yes, we have a clear responsibility here. We made mistakes.”

The Bloomberg story details that Volkswagen's plans aren't going to see ICE-cars cease with a hard stop. The aforementioned next generation of petrol and diesel cars is set to begin being rolled out in 2026, and they're expected to go through requisite development over time.

Although not stated explicitly, it's expected that Jost's statements will apply to the rest of the Volkswagen brand fleet. That includes Audi, Skoda, Seat, and the like.