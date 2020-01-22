Volkswagen's UK boss gets tatted up for Australian animals

While you might not associate Volkswagen with Australia, it turns out that the Managing Director in the UK, Andrew Savvas is a born and bred Australia, who wanted to do something meaningful for his homeland.

As well as wanting to raise as much money as possible for the WWF Australia's bush fire fund, Savvas wanted to face his fears, and get his first tattoo, so he decided on a small Koala.

Savvvas was hoping to raise £1,000 for the relief fund, but ended up smashing that goal within the first hour, and ended up with over £15,000 after all his fellow VW employees got behind his cause.

With almost $30K in the kitty, Chris Stevens of Volkswagen UK convinced Savvas to up the ante, and get a Kangaroo tatted on each ankle.

In a statement about the donations, Savvas said: “I have chosen to support WWF Australia, helping provide emergency funds to care for our injured wildlife, and when the fires clear, to aid in the restoration of the forest homes our koalas and other animals have lost.

“I am touched by the overwhelming support I have received in raising funds for a cause that it is important to me personally.

“To encourage support I decided to get my first tattoos. I wanted to do something different to ensure that I have a permanent reminder of the impact climate change has on us and to recognise the brave Australians on the frontline volunteering to fight the fires and support their neighbours.”

Donations are still open for Andrew Savvas' cause, and can be made via virginmoneygiving.com/AndrewGettingInkedForAustralia.