Volkswagen set to appeal "unfair" dieselgate fine

Volkswagen will appeal Australian record fines levelled by the Federal Court in the wake of its “dieselgate” scandal.

The German manufacturer has faced legal action around the world after using software to mask the real-world diesel emissions of popular models, misleading customers and environmental regulators in many markets.

It says a $125 million fine handed down by Justice Lindsay Foster is unfair.

The previous record fine for a car manufacturer in Australia was $10 million, paid by Ford to address what the ACCC described as “unconscionable” conduct surrounding faulty dual-clutch transmissions.

Volkswagen and the ACCC agreed on a $75 million settlement made on what the car maker described as “a no-admissions basis” in October 2019.

Justice Foster said at the time he was “really outraged” by the proposal, telling the ACCC it should not agree to do “whatever the Germans want” and be “on the same side”.

Returning to court in December, Justice Foster said the agreed $75 million figure was “manifestly inadequate” given the manufacturer’s “egregious” and “calculated” breaches, and that $125 million was a more suitable deterrent for other manufacturers.

Volkswagen AG, the German parent company to its importer, released a statement this week saying it “firmly believes that the penalty agreed in principle with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and submitted jointly to the Court as appropriate to resolve the regulatory proceedings was a fair amount”.

VW says a notice of appeal filed in February “relates specifically to the additional $50m imposed by the Federal Court of Australia”.

The Federal Court will consider Volkswagen’s appeal in coming months.

VW and Audi have already agreed to pay customers affected by the issue between $87 million and $127 million in class action settlements.

- News.com.au