Volkswagen unveils a set of trendy concepts at SOWO

Volkswagen has predicted how enthusiasts would modify their vehicles at the American car show SOWO.

Whether their predictions are accurate or not, the set of cars that they presented at the show certainly look good.

Accessorising and lowering vehicles seemed to be the theme of the display, and it's actually quite difficult to pick a favourite out of the bunch.

From the bright blue golf sitting on some ultra-cool turbofan wheels, to the Jetta that was built in collaboration with wheel manufacturer Fifteen52, VW certainly knows their audience.

At a closer glance, you'll notice that the blue golf actually has rabbits all over it, a not-so-subtle nod to the Golf's rich heritage. The turbofan wheel covers were also provided by Fifteen52.

As for the Jetta GLI, its modifications are a lot more subtle, but still effective. Lowered on tidy wheels with a trendy duck lip spoiler, it's something that you'd expect to see in the UK.

Take a look at the full gallery here: