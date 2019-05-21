Home / News / Volkswagen unveils a set of trendy concepts at SOWO

Volkswagen unveils a set of trendy concepts at SOWO

By Andrew Sluys • 21/05/2019
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Photos / Supplied
Photos / Supplied

Volkswagen has predicted how enthusiasts would modify their vehicles at the American car show SOWO.

Whether their predictions are accurate or not, the set of cars that they presented at the show certainly look good.

Accessorising and lowering vehicles seemed to be the theme of the display, and it's actually quite difficult to pick a favourite out of the bunch.

From the bright blue golf sitting on some ultra-cool turbofan wheels, to the Jetta that was built in collaboration with wheel manufacturer Fifteen52, VW certainly knows their audience.

At a closer glance, you'll notice that the blue golf actually has rabbits all over it, a not-so-subtle nod to the Golf's rich heritage. The turbofan wheel covers were also provided by Fifteen52.

As for the Jetta GLI, its modifications are a lot more subtle, but still effective. Lowered on tidy wheels with a trendy duck lip spoiler, it's something that you'd expect to see in the UK.

Take a look at the full gallery here:

 

 

By Andrew Sluys • 21/05/2019

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
2018 Toyota Corolla 2018 Toyota Corolla
2018 Toyota Corolla

$47,950

2006 Subaru Legacy 2006 Subaru Legacy
2006 Subaru Legacy

$10,990

2007 Volkswagen Golf 2007 Volkswagen Golf
2007 Volkswagen Golf

$10,590

2006 Volkswagen Golf 2006 Volkswagen Golf
2006 Volkswagen Golf

$9,190

We Recommend