Volvo joins hybrid space race with electrified S60 and V60

While SUVs wreak havoc on the sales charts, companies like Volvo are keen to show that they haven't forgotten their sedan and station wagon roots.

The firm's latest generation S60 and V60 are set to launch to the New Zealand market this month in their petrol and electrified hybrid forms. These are the brand's first entries to the segment in 18 months, forming a nice Swedish counterbalance to the German-made competitors that make up the bulk of the premium mid-size segment.

The range starts at $74,900 with Volvo's 2.0-litre four-cylinder T5 variants, but particular attention is likely to be paid to the 311kW T8 'Twin Engine' plug-in hybrid models. These are claimed to be capable of 2.0L/100km economy figures, and come with a 46g/km CO2 rating.

Read more: Is Volvo killing off car keys?

“While there’s no question that sedans and estates have received less airtime of late with the rise in popularity of SUV’s, we can be confident that the S60 and V60 will bring a ‘uniquely Volvo’ approach to the segment," says Volvo NZ’s general manager Coby Duggan.

"With the Scandinavian design and intuitive technology that is — as always — about making our customers’ lives safer and more convenient, regardless of which model they choose.”

It goes without saying that both cars sport a tsunami of safety tech. Each is fitted with Volvo's Pilot Assist system, which includes lane-centring tech and adaptive cruise control that works up to 130km/h. There's also the City Safety suite, which includes autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist, and large animal detection.

To view Volvo vehicles listed for sale on Driven, click here