Volvo’s XC40 keeps winning awards

Volvo New Zealand is celebrating another international award for its XC40 but it also has a dilemma, as it can’t get enough the compact SUV to supply Kiwi demand.

The XC40 is Volvo's first ever premium compact SUV, and is also the first model to be built on the company's all-new CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) platform

The XC40 won the AA Driven New Zealand car of the year compact SUV segment last year, adding to a plethora of awards including European car of the year, Green car of the year and now it can add an international trophy for new car of the year at the Motor Trader UK magazine awards.

For Volvo NZ’s general manager, Coby Duggan, the win may also cause a big headache for him.”

“It’s been over a year since we launched the XC40 and it continues to be incredibly well received here which is in line with the experience of other markets,” he told Driven.

“The catch is that as a result of global demand, production capacity is under pressure and securing sufficient allocation is an ongoing challenge for us.

“Despite tight supply however, the XC40 has now overtaken XC60 as our best-selling model and as at the end of June it was the number one premium compact SUV for private customers which is a fantastic endorsement in a super competitive segment.”

Motor Trader's judging panel was full of praise, saying: "The XC40 is a star turn. It shines on all the crucial fronts: convenient size, engaging driving dynamics, impeccable safety credentials and excellent build quality. These combine to make it an outstanding car."

The XC40 was admired for its restrained styling in contrast to more "pumped-up" SUVs, projecting a look that is "more mannerly and less confrontational".

The judges were also impressed by the car's ride, handling, performance and refinement, which help make it an accomplished companion over long distances. Further appreciation was given to the "cool Scandinavian interior" and the impressive array of safety features fitted to every version in the range.

The heart of the XC40's connectivity is the Volvo Sensus system, which includes a central nine-inch touchscreen and advanced voice-activated control system. This allows easy control of the car's entertainment and information technology, along with access to a range of online apps. A wireless phone-charging pad is also available.

It also has a five star safety rating from Euro NCAP.