VW cuts the Golf R for 2020, confirms it will return

Saying that Volkswagen's line-up is evolving is an understatement, the German brand has dropped its most iconic car (the Beetle) and is moving everything towards electric power.

The move towards this ID range is dropping a few cars, including the beloved Golf R, but apparently it's not going for long.

In an interview with Motor Authority, VW confirmed that the Mk7 Golf R is being dropped from the line-up for 2020. "With the Wolfsburg factory preparing for the changeover to the next generation of Golf models, the Golf R will take a brief hiatus before returning as an Mk8."

VW also confirmed earlier this year that only the Golf R and GTI trims of the Mk8 will be hitting the US market, presumably due to the popularity of the Jetta over there.

It will still be interesting to see which models get sent down under.

Just a couple of days ago, the world got its first good look at the Mk8 Golf, free from any camouflage tape. The Golf was being filmed for what looked like an ad, different people leaning on it.

From the leaked pictures that were posted to an Instagram account, we can see that VW is following in the footsteps of other manufacturers, and carrying over the body lines of the top-spec vehicles to the bottom.

The main differences that we could spot were updated headlights and taillights, along with new front and rear bumpers.