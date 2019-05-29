VW's R Division boss speaks on drift mode and 400hp Golf R rumours

Volkswagen is reportedly gearing up to announce the eighth generation Golf later this year, and with that comes the announcement of their hot hatch.

There have been plenty of rumours thrown about the eighth generation Golf R releasing with a 400hp power plant and the popular 'drift mode' option.

Jost Capito, the head of Volkswagen's R division spoke to Top Gear about these rumours, and revealed all the juicy details of the top spec Golf that we've been after for a while.

When asked about the popular 'Drift Mode in the Ford Focus Mk3, and whether we should expect to see it in the next Golf, Capito's answer was simple.

"The Focus RS feels geared up for fun above everything. Drift mode is a free piece of technology that comes from the drive systems they’re using. But it’s not for us. Drift mode is a free piece of technology that comes from the drive systems they’re using. But it’s not for us."

Capito was then asked about a four-wheel steering system, similar to the found in the Renault Megane RS, but again, the R Division boss shot down the idea: "It’s just not necessary on a car the size of the Golf".

So if a four-wheel steering system and 'Drift Mode' is out of the picture, how much power is the hot hatch going to be packing under that short hood?

It seems that the price point is going to keep the R's power figure at around the same point, despite fans calling for a bigger number. In a previous interview, VW stated that bringing the Golf R up to the 400hp mark would push the European starting price over €50,000, something that VW really doesn't want to do.

Currently the Golf R packs 221kW (296hp), and can sprint to 100km/h in just under 5 seconds. Though it's not going to have 400hp, we'd expect the next Golf R to sit just above that 300hp mark.