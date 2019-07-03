VW's Type 20 concept is old school cool, and stuffed with strange technology

To celebrate the renaming of their Electronics Research Laboratory to the Innovation and Engineering Center California, Volkswagen has built something extra special.

Based on an iconic split window Kombi, the Type 20 has been built from the ground up, and includes some of Volkswagen's most innovative technology.

Featuring a two-tone paint job that's reminiscent of how the Type 2 buses looked on release, you'll notice that the wheels look nothing like the original ones that the Kombi came out on.

These have been specially designed by VW's team, and take inspiration from "organic" shapes. Upon closer inspection, you'll see that the wing mirror arms feature a similar design.

Exterior aside, the interior of the bus is where all the (almost) magic happens thanks to the incredible technology that this Kombi has been fitted with. Looking past the stylish steering wheel and snazzy seats, the instrument cluster has been replaced by a tablet.

This is the standard stuff though; from here it gets quite strange. A wide-angle camera system in the driver's second window allows the Kombi to use facial recognition software to detect who is approaching and lock/unlock based on that.

An air-ride system is also connected to this facial recognition system, and can lift up as one approaches. Possibly the strangest feature of this van is the microphone and speaker system that can respond to questions and greet you by name.

Sitting where the old air-cooled engine used to sit is an electric motor that's capable of considerably more power than the original lump. This motor produces just 89kW and 235Nm of torque. These might not seem like big numbers, but compared to the 38kW that the Kombi released with, they are.

The Type 20 is set to make its official public debut at Monterey Car Week later this year, where it is going to be used to show off all the technology that VW is capable of.