VW unveils two bonkers Golf concepts packing almost 400hp

Just days after denying rumours of a possible 400hp Golf R, VW has unveiled two extremely hot Golfs at the 38th annual GTI gathering.

Dubbed the GTI Aurora and the Estate FighteR, the two concepts were built by a team of apprentices, and are based on current-generation vehicles in the Golf line-up.

Based on the standard GTI, the Aurora is finished with the popular Nardo grey colour, which is complemented with a deep black pearl effect and mint accents. According to builders, these custom designs were hand painted.

Featuring a floating cage, and an incredibly cool-looking hologram entertainment system in the back, the GTI has lost its back seats, because you know, race car. The system that looks like something right out of 'Pimp My Ride' can be used to control the 3,500-watt sound system in the car.

The modifications don't end there though, the 2,0-litre turbocharged engine has been tuned to pump out 45kW over the regular model. It now produces a nice 279kW, which is sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Though it doesn't have the same enormous wing as the hatch, the Golf wagon concept is even crazier. Its name is a bit of a mouthful Golf Estate R 4Motion FighterR, and with almost 400hp under the hood, it sounds like quite a handful to drive.

It is destined to be a safety car on the Sachsenring, hence the roof lights, and strobe lights in the grille. Just like the hatch, it is finished in Nardo grey with black and red accents.

The last noteworthy feature of the wagon is the 360 camera that is positioned on the roof. This camera is used to record laps around the Sachsenring, which can then be viewed in virtual reality, futuristic stuff.

Unfortunately, these two models are just one-off concepts, and are going to remain that way for the foreseeable future.