Walkinshaw Performance reveals power boost for Holden Colorado

Selected Holden Colorados are set for a potential performance kick, following the reveal of a new aftermarket package by Aussie tuning firm Walkinshaw Performance.

Best known for their rich motorsport heritage and special-edition souped-up Commodores, the company revealed their Walkinshaw Performance Diesel Power Package overnight — promising, among other things, a 20 per cent increase in power and torque.

The package includes a new engine calibration and high-flow air filter in its key changes. There are also a few visual changes for those who go with the upgrade, including Walkinshaw badging, a certificate of authenticity, and an under-bonnet plaque. The cherry on top? A three year/100,000km drive-line warranty.

Walkinshaw haven't actually released the specific power gains that the changes will produce. But, a standard Colorado SportsCat makes 147kW of power and 500Nm of torque from its 2.8-litre turbodiesel Duramax engine.

Add 20 per cent on top, and you've got 176kW and 600Nm respectively — making it theoretically more powerful than the 157kW/500Nm Ford Ranger Raptor. Walkinshaw says that the gains are specifically intended to "improve mid-range pulling power", doing so through "improved breathing and related engine mapping".

Sadly for the moment, the package and its individual parts are only available for HSV SportsCat models. But, responding to online questions, Walkinshaw Performance hasn't ruled out producing versions of the package for standard Colorado utes, too.

"We'll look at expanding to Holden models in the future but for now, given diesel enhancement is new territory for us, it's made sense to be based on the SportsCat range so we could evaluate all aspects of the program within a relatively small sample size," they said.

New Zealand pricing for the package has yet to be revealed, but over the ditch it will retail for AU$2690 including GST and installation.