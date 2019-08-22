Walmart sues Tesla, says that their solar panels have been starting fires

Two of America's most prominent companies, Walmart and Tesla, are set to do battle in the courtroom over allegations of faulty solar panels.

In a lawsuit, Walmart has claimed that at least seven rooftop fires have occurred in the last seven years — each linked to solar panels installed by Tesla.

Walmart goes on to accuse Tesla of "widespread systemic negligence" and "failing to abide by prudent industry practices in installing, operating, and maintaining its solar systems".

The company goes on to say that Tesla “adopted an ill-considered business model that required it to install solar panel systems haphazardly and as quickly as possible in order to turn a profit.”

Tesla are yet to respond to the lawsuit.

It's worth noting that Tesla solar panels sit on top of approximately 200 Walmart outlets, out of the 5000 that are scattered around the United States.

Following the early fires, the two companies agreed to remove the panels from the various stores. But then a fire occurred last November at a store that had its panels removed some five months prior.

Walmart claims in the lawsuit that the fire was caused by wires from the previously installed panels, which had continued to spark in the time following