Want to own Elton John’s Ferrari or Jay Kay’s Porsche?

Want to own Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay’s 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S? How about the 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona that Sir Elton bought off the back of the success of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road? Maybe a rare Porsche Speedster owned by Indy car champ Dario Franchitti is more your type?

The Silverstone Porsche and Ferrari auction at the Dallas Burton Polo Club on Saturday September 21 includes four limited in numbers and rare cars from some famous names of music and motorsport.

Jamiroquai’s Kay is offering two cars from his eclectic collection. The first, a 1972 Ferrari 365 GTC/4 (below) is one of only 505 cars produced and restored to Concours standard prior to Jay purchasing it at the London Classic Car Show in 2016. Estimated sale is £200,000 to £260,000 ($384,000-$500,000).

Silverstone Auctions’ managing director Nick Whale got a chance to drive this car and commented: “This car turned out to be the best driving Ferrari built in the 1970s that I have ever experienced. It has refinement in terms of ride and noise levels, way beyond any reasonable expectations and furthermore, it has performance and handling to match.

“The engine just purrs at tick over and from there it delivers amazing quantities of both torque and power in a smooth and quietly progressive manner. In short, it's a real drivers’ car that you could cover serious miles in with no concerns about comfort and reliability. I absolutely love it!"

The second car Kay is offering is a final version of the 991, a 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S (above). The S is traditionally offered to the last of the line models signifying the ultimate development. Estimated sale is NZ$191,000-$230,000) for this four-wheel drive.

Also up for sale is right-hand drive 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona owned by Sir Elton John. Registered new on August 3, 1972 by Maranello Concessionaires, the documents show that Sir Elton owned this Daytona from 1973 to 1975, purchasing the car off the back of the success of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and among the first Ferraris owned by the rock star at the start of his music career.

Also up for sale at the auction is a 1994 Porsche 911 (964) Speedster estimated at $240,000-$280,000 formerly owned by multiple IndyCar Series Champion and Indy 500 winner Dario Franchitti. This Porsche is one of 469 made for the North American market out of less than 1000 made globally. This Porsche was purchased by Franchitti in 2010 whilst he was racing for Chip Ganassi Racing.