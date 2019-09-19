Watch: 1967 Ford Mustang left a wreck after thieves use it to ram-raid store

Ram raids are nothing new, the process of stealing a car, destroying a storefront, and making off with a few hundred dollars worth of goods just isn't fun for anyone involved.

Usually, when a thief commits a ram raid, the car of choice is usually a sturdy, stolen vehicle that is worth less than the sum of what is planned to be taken — but not in this case.

After a 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback was used to bash down the roller door of the technology store in the Greek city of Athens, the six assailants stormed the store. Strangely, only three Playstation consoles were taken, only being worth a few hundred dollars each.

As you will know, Mustangs are quite a rare and sought-after muscle car in most parts of the world, especially in Greece, where this ram-raid took place.

So why didn't they just make off with the Mustang? According to the owner, it;s because they weren't smart enough.

In an interview with a local news outlet Athens Voice after the robbery, the owner revealed that he had only just finished restoring the classic Ford before it was stolen. He had reportedly spent around $80,000 getting it back to factory condition, and is going to have to spend a fortune restoring it again.

"It has suffered great damage. From the invasion they made at the store, they twisted the hood in front of the store, the bumpers broke, and the rolls of the shop fell, and both windshields and front and rear were broken," he said.

From the supplied images, we can see that the Fastback has suffered serious frontal damage, and the roof looks to have caved in when the steel-framed doors fell on it.

The owner suspects that his Mustang was used in the raid because of the solid chassis that came in the old American cars. "They just want something solid so that an entrance can be broken for example," he added.

