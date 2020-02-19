Watch: $2.5 million Ferrari F40 goes up in flames following engine fault

Due to the nature of a modified internal combustion engine, carrying a fire extinguisher in a performance vehicle is usually a must-have to prevent what just happened to this incredibly rare Ferrari F40.

International reports are stating that this fire happened on the streets of Monaco, where supercars aren't a rarity, but multi-million dollar classics like this certainly are.

As you'd expect from a blaze of this size, the rear end of the F40 was left a charred wreck. While the front managed to avoid damage, it's safe to say that the engine is literally toast.

If you look closely, you'll notice that the man on the balcony above the blaze is attempting to put the fire out with his garden hose. Unfortunately, the trickle of water doesn't do much to help.

While fire fighters weren't able to save the F40 from a fiery demise, they managed to contain the blaze so that the surrounding apartment buildings weren't damaged.

Unfortunately, this is the third F40 to go up in flames in the last five years, with the most notable being a newly restored example that was destroyed on the first drive.

Ferrari F40s are one of the most sought after cars to come from the prancing horse brand, and fetch incredible prices around the world. Famously, the cheapest rebuilt example was auctioned off for $1 million a couple of years ago.

Immaculate examples like this one that went up in smoke have fetched up to $2.5 million at auction, and are only increasing in value. We wouldn't be surprised if someone endeavours to rebuild this one for a tidy profit.