Watch: $2.5 million limited-edition Lamborghini destroyed by fire

In stock form, a Lamborghini Aventador has a 6.5-litre V12 engine sitting right behind the driver's head that produces a hefty 515kW, and a whole lot of heat.

Iconic supercar tuner Mansory decided that this simply wasn't enough power, and built a 'Carbonado', which turns the Italian exotic into a carbon-fibre clad fire-breathing dragon with no less than 950kW.

Unfortunately, the addition of the two turbos on top of the V12 brings with it a lot of heat, and one Czech owner found this out the hard way when they're ultra-rare Carbonado burnt to the ground in a tunnel.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the fire, but despite their quick response time, the local fire service wasn't able to save the modified Aventador, leaving it a melted, smouldering wreck.

Fire investigators concluded that a 'technical defect' was a fault in the fire, and estimated the total damage cost at around $500,000 — which seems undervalued considering the car's retail price.

Mansory's website states that the twin-turbo Carbonado coupe was limited to just six production units. These cars featured complete carbon fibre bodywork, bespoke interiors, and that insane, boosted V12.

This modified power plant allowed the Lamborghini coupe to his 100km/h from a standstill in just 2.6 seconds, which is three-tenths of a second faster than the car in stock form. A top speed of 380km/h was also achievable.

Let's hope that this owner had taken out a comprehensive insurance plan to cover his ultra-rare beast.