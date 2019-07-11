Watch: $2 million Pagani Zonda R awkwardly hits hay bale at Goodwood

There for a few spectacular incidents at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year, including the Lancia Delta which was torn to pieces, and the Nascar which went through two layers of hay bales.

While these two crashes were spectacular to watch, and luckily no one was injured, they made perfect sense, considering the speed that the drivers were doing up the hill.

One of the more peculiar incidents from the festival was this one here, involving a $2 million Pagani Zonda R, and one of those pesky hay bales.

As the driver was performing a U-turn, and getting ready to line up for a run, something must've distracted the driver as the front end of the Zonda was clipped, ripping one of the blades off.

While it didn't look like the biggest hit, the noise was enough to alert the spectators to the crash, and a race marshal rushed over to pick up the fallen piece of Zonda.

As well as pulling the carbon fibre piece of the front of the car, the little tap left quite a big scrape across the right front carbon guard.

After the incident, the driver returned the car to the Pagani stand, where engineers worked to reattach the blade before the Zonda headed out on the official run.