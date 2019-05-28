Watch: 2020 Audi S6 Avant shows off its 700Nm of torque

In a market that's infested with SUVs, you'd think that Audi would be moving away from high-powered wagons, and investing their money into high-roofed vehicles. Though they do have their fair share of SUVs in their line-up, Audi doesn't seem to be moving away from their iconic wagons, and we're thankful for that.

Announcing the new 'S' models last month, the German manufacturer revealed that there would be a diesel variant of all the vehicles in the line-up, from the S4 through to the S7 Sportback.

While we have to wait until the end of the year to get our first glimpse of these new models, Auditography managed to get their hands on an S6 Avant TDI, and has posted a video showing what it does best.

With the picturesque background of Rudesheim am Rhein in Germany as the backdrop, the big diesel wagon looks right at home blasting through the hills.

The 3.0-litre V6 TDI that powers the S6 produces a reasonable 257kW, and a bonkers 700Nm of torque. According to Audi, this allows the wagon to shoot from 0-100 in 5.1 seconds, but the video shows a faster time.

One disappointing aspect of the S6 Avant TDI is the fake exhaust pipes at the rear. While they may look like the real deal, if you pause the video at 2:25, you'll notice that the real exhaust is hiding beneath the bumper.

Thankfully this fake exhaust setup is only present on the diesel model; the petrol ones that we'll see later this year feature the real deal.

Don't let that take away from the brutal acceleration of the big diesel wagon, enjoy this masterpiece!