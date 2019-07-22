Watch: 2020 Holden Commdore spotted testing at the Nurburgring

It's one of the most controversial things that Holden ever did, but killing off the rear-wheel drive V8/V6 Commodore in favour of a more economical variant was bound to happen at some point.

The response to this change from New Zealand and Australia has been great, and after the New Zealand Police revealed that they were ditching the liftback Commodores due to a lack of headroom, things didn't get any better.

If this video is anything to go off, Holden is pushing forward with the new ZB models, as a sedan and station wagon were spotted running laps at the iconic Nurburgring. While these two aren't Holdens exactly, they're the Opel-badged variants that the European market gets.

While they do look similar to the current generation ZB, it looks like these models have undergone a medium facelift, as the front and rear ends have been re-worked.

Included in these changes are new headlights and taillights, new front and rear bumpers, and a smaller duck lip spoiler. It looks like Opel is trying to bring these cars closer to the rest of Opel's line-up with these changes.

Interior updates are expected in the vehicles alongside these revisions, but considering that they received a new infotainment system just last year, trim revisions will probably be as far as it will go.

Opel is reportedly set to reveal these facelifted models at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in September this year, so we can imagine that we'll be learning more about it in the next few weeks.