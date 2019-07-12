Watch: 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 gets incredibly loose up the Goodwood hill

By now you might be sick of seeing cars heading up the Goodwood hill, but you have to watch this one.

At the hands of Ford's resident drifter Vaughan Gitten Jr., the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 absolutely screams up the track, but not before shedding a little extra rubber on the rear tyres.

The GT500 made its world debut during the event in the UK last week, and it is certainly a crowd pleaser.

Packing over 560kW under the hood, the Shelby GT500 is the most powerful car that has ever come from Ford, and matches its Dodge counterpart almost perfectly.

Power comes from a 5.2-litre supercharged V8 that produces 847Nm of torque alongside its whopping power figure. This allows the GT500 to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds, which matches the Redeye's time.

On the strip, the Shelby puts down an impressive 11 seconds, this is a similar time to the competitor's 10.8, but is a little slower.

Stats aside, simply watch the GT500 blast up the hill in its 760hp glory, and listen to that incredible soundtrack!