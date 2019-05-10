Watch: 2020 Toyota Supra shreds its tyres in a smoky burnout

While we're still a few months away from getting the highly-anticipated 2020 Supra, North American testers are currently getting their hands on them, and having a bit too much fun.

Toyota would never release a video of their Supra smoking the rear tyres, so we're lucky that an American media outlet has done it instead, check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Our Auto Expert (@ourautoexpert) on May 7, 2019 at 6:20am PDT

Just like the generations that have come before it, the Mark V Supra not only looks right at home lighting up the rear tyres, but sounds pretty good doing so.

In true automatic style, you can see the car squat for a second or so before spinning the rear tyres, which is a hard pill to swallow for the traditionalists.

Call it good marketing, or bad marketing, the guys from ourautoexpert.com sure look like they had a lot of fun with this car.

By the looks of this video, these guys managed to keep the Supra on the track, which is a bit different to how this Supra testing session ended just yesterday.

Toyota New Zealand has confirmed that we will be receiving 40 Supras in the first shipment later this year, with more to come further down the track.

Coming from the factory with three engine options, we'll most likely be skipping the base model four-cylinder option when they ship later this year. We'll most likely get the SZ-R with a 190kW/400Nm turbo four, or the BMW B58-based twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six that makes 250kW/500Nm.

While the price remains a mystery for the moment, Driven understands that it's set to start at over $100,000.