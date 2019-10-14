Watch: 900kW Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 roasts tyres with ease

Throwing a big old V8 engine into a family wagon is an American tradition that goes back a few decades, but is a tradition that seems to be dying as petrol prices rise around the globe.

Back in 2012, Jeep released the Grand Cherokee SRT8 which fell into this segment perfectly, with its massive 6.4-litre V8 that was soon eclipsed by the mighty, supercharged 6.2-litre Trackhawk.

While the Trackhawk sits at the top of Jeep's lineup with a bonkers 527kW and 875Nm of torque, this heavily-modified SRT8 will have no issues embarrassing it on the strip.

This is thanks to the 6.4-litre supercharged Hemi V8 sitting under the hood, which sends around 900kW to all four wheels for speed, and just the rear wheels when burnouts are needed.

Dubbed 'Zaimiam', this particular SRT8 is sitting on a set of gorgeous Ferrada wheels which are wrapped in a set of tyres that the owner is more than keen to burn off.

Aside from the wheels, the other modifications on this jeep include the fender flares, revised front and back bumpers, and smoked taillights. Arguably the biggest modification is the air suspension that allows the driver to adjust the ride height on the fly.

In usual Ferrada Wheels fashion, the video is incredibly shot and edited, and the soundtrack of the supercharged V8 is stunning.