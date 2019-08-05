Watch: another Tesla Model 3 vandal is caught using Sentry Mode

Just two days ago, a video emerged of a young man keying a Tesla Model 3 in the US, and it seems that people have something out for the electric car, as another video has appeared online.

Both videos in question were recorded using the Model 3's Sentry Mode, which utilises a set of cameras found around the car and records all activity while it is parked.

Unlike the other attacks of late, it seems that this one was completely random, as the news report mentioned that other cars in the area were also damaged that same night.

Toby Wickwire, the owner of the EV, seemed glad to have the Sentry Mode footage on hand, "I’m so glad I got this footage because other people don’t have video of this guy,” he said. "There would have been no chance of finding out who it was."

Throughout 2019, we have seen a few Tesla Model 3s fall victim to some nasty vandalism, but thanks to the exterior cameras, the owners have been able to identify the vandals.

The first occurrence happened back in May, and the two bufoons laughed as they kicked in the door panels of the EV, completely unaware that they were being recorded. Emerging just on Friday of last week, the latest example showed a man taking his set of keys to a Model 3 for no apparent reason.

Who knows how long it will take for these vandals to work out the Model 3's system...