Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger hilariously goes undercover to sell petrol cars to EV buyers

Most famous for playing the Terminator in the ridiculously successful movie franchise, Arnold Schwarzenegger developed quite a reputation for being seen in big, gas guzzling vehicles.

From the iconic Harley Davidson Fat Boy that he rode through the second instalment to the four Hummers that he has in his personal garage, he doesn't seem like the biggest fan of the humble EV.

Funnily enough, Arnie has appeared in a new series of videos called "Kicking Gas" for the American non-profit organisation Veloz, where he's encouraging the use of EVs through discouragement.

Donning a disguise, and the name 'Howard Kleiner', Arnie sets out to prove that petrol-powered vehicles are better in every way than electric vehicles, while customers are shopping for the former.

While a few customers may have not picked up on the cheeky moustache and ponytail combo, it wasn't enough to throw off his first client who couldn't contain his laughter.

After getting sick of Klein's sales pitch, every single customer asks to see the boss, Harry the Sales Manager takes his place — to their dismay.

We're not sure that this video series will see the same success that the Terminator franchise did, but they are positively hilarious.