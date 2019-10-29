Watch: BMW M240i flips multiple times during horrific Nurburgring crash

It's a 25.9km track that has been labelled 'Green Hell', but that doesn't stop drivers and manufacturers from around the world making the trek to the Nürburgring to test their skills and products.

Because it is such a long track, drivers can lose concentration in the 150 odd corners and end up in the concrete walls, but most manage to escape without consequences as harsh as this.

Over the weekend, driver Misha Charoudin had a hard hit with a wall in his BMW M240i, which sent him off course, and straight towards the steel barrier on the other side of the track before flipping multiple times.

Charoudin explained that fatigue led to a lack of concentration, and he simply forgot to brake at the required point. In the video, you can see that the E36 BMW braked at the correct point, but the M240i flew right past.

"I wish I could blame coolant spill or contact with another car, but in reality I was overexhausted and simply blacked out and forgot to brake. Miraculously I only have 2 bruises from the HANS/harnesses and nothing else," Misha told Auto Evolution.

Miraculously, Misha climbed out of the car almost instantly, and was able to give the crowd two thumbs up. To add insult to injury, two other cars got caught up in a collision while slowing down for the yellow flags at the same spot.

The condition of the other two drivers is unknown, but by the lack of emergency vehicles at the scene, we can assume that they both escaped without any major injuries.