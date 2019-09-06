Watch: BMW, SsangYong and more awarded 5-star NCAP safety ratings

The latest batch of awarded safety ratings from Euro NCAP have been announced, spanning a diverse range of new vehicles.

The BMW Z4 roadster, SsangYong Korando SUV, Audi A1, Skoda Kamiq, and Mercedes-Benz EQC and CLA have all been handed 5-star Euro NCAP safety ratings after passing the firm's rigorous tests.

"It’s great to see this continued commitment to improved safety," said Euro NCAP's secretary general Michiel van Ratingen. "From these results, achieving 5 stars may look so easy, but to meet test and fitment requirements for technology are very demanding and always updated to incorporate the latest technology development and address priorities in road safety."

"Next year will see another step-change in our rating requirements but our experience shows that manufacturers will be keen to maintain the high standards they have achieved so far, and that European consumers will continue to be well served," he added.

The Z4, Korando, EQC, A1, CLA, and EQC are all of particular significance. The BMW and Audi are already on sale in New Zealand, while the SsangYong and electrified Mercedes-Benz are on their way.

The Korando is the first SsangYong to get a five-star Euro NCAP rating, with an 88 per cent for adult occupant protection, 85 per cent for children, and 86 and 74 per cent for vulnerable road user (such as pedestrians and cyclists) and safety assist, respectively.

The Z4 meanwhile scored 97 per cent for adult occupant protection, 87 per cent for child occupant protection, and 91 per cent for vulnerable road users. The Toyota Supra has yet to be tested by Euro NCAP, but should be expected to come close to mirroring these results given the shared architecture between the models.

"The EQC is part of a growing trend towards battery electric vehicles and joins Jaguar's I-Pace and Audi's e-tron amongst the cars that Euro NCAP has tested, and Tesla's Model X, which will be assessed later this year," added Euro NCAP in its statement.