Watch: BMW takes a cheeky dig at retiring Mercedes-Benz CEO in hilarious video

By Andrew Sluys • 23/05/2019
Mercedes-Benz isn't the only German manufacturer celebrating the retirement of their CEO that has run the company for over 13 years. 

Dieter Zetsche, whose last day at Mercedes was yesterday, seemed to star in the video that BMW posted on their YouTube channel as a nod to his "inspiring competition".

Starting with Zetsche walking through reception, shaking hands and taking selfies with employees, the boss gets a standing ovation as he surrenders his I.D and leaves the building.

He is then driven off in a company S-Class, where the driver is shown dropping him off at home. Once Zetsche realises that he's free from any commercial ties, he opens up his garage and drives out in a BMW i8 Roadster. 

In a heart-warming sign of respect, the screen cuts to black, and BMW thanks the CEO for his service, and "so many years of inspiring competition".

The reins were handed over to Ola Kallenius yesterday at the company's 2019 annual shareholder meeting.

Not only did Zetsche manage to restructure Mercedes after the failed merger with Chrysler, but he is widely credited with also bringing a quality product back to Mercedes and restoring sales numbers.

It's not the final goodbye for the CEO though, after a two year holiday, he'll be replacing Manfred Bischoff as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

