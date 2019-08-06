Watch: "boy racer" destroys McLaren, Bentley, and Porsche in high-speed crash

Last week, we saw a disgruntled Lower Hutt resident attack a boy racer meet in the wee hours of Sunday morning with a roller, but it seems like New Zealand isn't the only place in the world with a 'boy racer' problem.

Just last night, in the wealthy suburb of Chelsea in London, two racers sped through the streets before one ran out of talent, and ended up causing around $1 million worth of damage.

According to UK reports, the driver who crashed was chasing a Porsche in an Audi Q7 at very high speeds, before losing traction when coming over the rise in the road.

Upon coming down, the Audi smashed head-on into the set of luxury cars that were parked on either side of the road. Among the eleven cars that were damaged in the accident were a McLaren, a Porsche Cayenne, a Bentley Bentayga, and a Porsche 911.

Miraculously, no one was killed in the high-speed crash, but the driver of the Audi Q7 sustained quite a hefty head injury.

Summer Haider, who lives in a nearby house, told The Telegraph that she rushed outside after hearing a loud noise. When she got to the scene, the driver was getting out of the wreck with blood gushing down the side of his head from an open wound.

"The driver got out. There was blood coming from his head and he started to say he was being chased. Having seen some CCTV we now know that was a lie," she said.

Thankfully, no one was out and about at the time of the crash, and all the cars were empty. Things could've turned out a lot differently if this wasn't the case, as one car ended up impaled on a fence due to the force of the crash.

The driver remains hospitalised for a serious head wound, and police haven't yet charged him.