Watch: Bugatti Chiron hits 490km/h in a record-breaking speed run

Just a day after it was revealed that Post Malone of all people had picked up a one-off, $4.7 million Bugatti Chiron, a slightly tweaked version of the road-going car has hit a monumental 490km/h during a speed run.

With Andy Wallace behind the wheel, the French Hypercar managed to sail past the 300mph (482km/h) goal, and hit 304mph (490km/h) at Germany's Ehra-Lessien.

You'll notice this particular Chiron looks a little different to the standard car, and that's because it is. Bugatti has been working alongside Michelin and Dallara in secret for the past six months to create a Chiron that can break the 300mph barrier.

In doing so, the French brand has broken Koenigsegg’s record of 284mph (457km/h) that they set back in 2017 with the incredibly-fast Agera RS.

Breaking this record marks the end of Bugatti's pursuit in building the world's fastest cars according to the company's CEO Stephan Winkelmann. "We have shown several times that we build the fastest cars in the world. In the future we will focus on other areas."

Measuring 25cm longer than the standard Chiron, the example has been sculpted for speed. You'll notice that the rear wing and airbrake has been ditched in order to reduce drag, and the diffuser is significantly larger than the standard one. At the front end, a larger splitter has been installed and the front wheels get a set of air outlets in the guards.

"The biggest challenge is to get the overall package right, not only design, not only aerodynamics, not only engine, not only tires. It’s to get everything together and working in one car," said Frank Heyl, Bugatti’s head of exterior design.

The upgrades didn't end at the exterior though; the Chiron's quad-turbo 8.0-litre W16 has been turned up a few notches and now pumps out close to 1200kW, which is sent to all four wheels.

Bugatti mentioned that this record-breaking model was a "near-production prototype", meaning that we can expect to see it unveiled as the Chiron Super Sport set to be unveiled in the coming weeks.