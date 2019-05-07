Watch: Can a Lime Scooter beat a car across Auckland in rush hour traffic?

With more and more cars joining our roads each year, congestion in our cities is only getting worse, and more and more people are looking for alternative forms of transport.

If a bus service isn't convenient, and the train isn't anywhere near your commute, an electric scooter might be your best bet. But is it faster than a traditional four-wheeled alternative?

With the help of The Hits head honcho Todd Campbell, our very own Sam Wallace put the two forms of transport up against each other during peak hour traffic in Auckland.

While the scooter might seem like an easy winner, the results of the video might actually surprise you, watch it above!