Watch: car vandal is caught red-handed by Tesla's Sentry Mode

Earlier this year, we saw a couple of buffoons get caught vandalising a Tesla Model 3 thanks to the car's Sentry Mode system, and the footage was incredibly satisfying to watch.

While this would-be criminal looks like he posses a few more brain cells than the two men that attacked the other Model 3, he still can't help but look back at his handy work after walking by.

The strange thing about this attack, is that it wasn't direct, and the man can be seen walking past the car before returning (presumably after exiting the store) and keying the car. It's worth noting that almost an hour passed before he returned to the car.

Upon returning, the man subtly pulls a set of keys out of his pocket, sticks his arm out, and runs them along the door panels.

Right before he walks out of shot, you can see the vandal turn back to take one last look. Thanks to this footage, the owner will hopefully be able to identify the vandal.

Considering that the Model 3 has been out in the US for a few months now, you would've thought that crims and vandals alike would've seen the viral Sentry Mode videos, and kept clear of the car — but obviously not.

