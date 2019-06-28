Watch: Chevrolet Corvette C8 'leaked' in dodgy VHS video

It's one of the most highly-anticipated cars of this year, and one that Chevrolet has been developing for quite some time, but not much is known about the mid-engined Corvette's looks just yet.

Numerous renderings of the vehicle have been created since the announcement, and we've seen plenty of videos that show the car in camouflage, but never an uncovered one.

While this strange video may look incredibly realistic, it uses a render that we have seen before, but we have to commend the artist's creativity.

Complete with a grainy VHS filter that makes it look like it was shot in the early 2000's, you'll also notice the soundtrack straight out of a military base. After scaling the walls and getting up close to the C8, it sounds like this fictional spy's luck had run out as the air raid siren starts and the guard dogs are on their way.

While the rendering looks similar to a few that have come before, the massive hood vent and longer sloping roofline are two aspects that are unique to this one. The bumper is also notably more aggressive than others.

This video was first posted to Youtube on June 10 by a user called 'Corvette Nut' and hasn't received the response you'd expect it to have. The 2NCS gives us a clue as to where the video first came from, although nothing that resembles a Corvette can be found on their channels.

We only have to wait another two weeks for the full Chevrolet unveiling, and we can't wait to see what the finished product looks like.