Watch: Chris Harris slides the fully-electric Porsche Taycan super sedan

Whilst the former hosts of Top Gear UK may have been known for their bumbling on-screen antics, current host Chris Harris is more famous for getting extremely expensive cars sideways.

When he got his hands on Porsche's latest creation, the fully-electric Taycan Turbo S, he wasted no time in showing what serious performance the super sedan possesses.

In the preview of the next episode, Harris takes the Taycan to the iconic Top Gear test track, where he first tests the car's straight-line performance. Thanks to the 566kW, 0-100km/h runs are almost instant, and the speed doesn't stop there.

Whether it was a dig at Tesla or not, we'll never know, but Harris then points out that the Taycan is able to continuously perform mind-boggling sprints from a dig without a cooldown period.

READ MORE: Porsche's fully-electric Taycan super sedan lands in NZ

After he's proven his point about continuous acceleration, the Taycan stretches its legs through the test track's turns. Unsurprisingly, the Porsche doesn't lose any performance here.

Despite all the technology that has been crammed into keeping the sedan fully gripped up at all times, Harris is able to throw the rear end out through the corners, and even manages to get the rears smoking.

Thankfully Chris was only focused on performance here, as the TaycanTurbo S' range is something of mystery, with Porsche rating it at 447km, while EPA in the US thinks its closer to 300km.

No matter how far the Taycan can really go on one charge, it's impressive to see an electric sedan perform like this on a track, and gives an exciting glimpse into the future of electric performance.